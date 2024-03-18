CAC 40 Subdued On Mixed China Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Monday after a slew of Chinese data painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy.

The latest readings on Chinese industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment for the first two months of 2024 beat forecasts.

On the contrary, property investment declined, unemployment unexpectedly rose and new bank loans data for February disappointed - adding to expectations that policymakers will announce more stimulus to stabilize growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,153 after ending little changed with a positive bias on Friday.

China-linked shares dipped, with LVMH falling half a percent and Kering losing 1.8 percent.

Key Eurozone inflation data is awaited later in the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.