CAC 40 Subdued On Hawkish ECB Comments

(RTTNews) - French stocks were marginally lower on Friday as trading resumes on Wall Street later in the day after a holiday the previous day for Thanksgiving.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2 points at 6,705 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Thursday.

The euro rose for the fourth straight day against the dollar after hawkish ECB comments. ECB's Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday that "incoming data so far suggest that the room for slowing down the pace of rate adjustments remains limited". Orange SA shares rose half a percent. The telecommunications company has concluded a long-term agreement with 1&1 AG for the provision of international roaming services for the 1&1 mobile network.

