CAC 40 Subdued On Growth, Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday amid worries about the health of the U.S. economy.

Interest-rate concerns also returned to the fore after the Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly raised rates again by 25 basis points and kept the door open to further hikes, saying inflation still remained too high.

Investors believe that the U.S. Federal Reserve may skip an interest-rate hike at the end of a policy meeting next week.

Key inflation reports will be in the spotlight next week, as the data could impact whether the Fed resumes its rate hikes next month.

The European Central Bank is also due to next week and President Christine Lagarde has already reaffirmed that it was too early to call a peak in core inflation despite "signs of moderation".

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,196 after closing 1 percent lower on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.