CAC 40 Subdued On China Concerns

June 21, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Wednesday as investors awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks in front of Congress later in the day for clues on the monetary policy outlook.

Disappointment over a lack of additional stimulus in China also weighed on investor sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,286 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday.

China-related Hermes International fell more than 1 percent on concerns about an uneven economic recovery in China.

Banks traded higher as Eurozone government bond yields surged after the release of higher than expected U.K. inflation data.

BNP Paribas rose 1.4 percent, Credit Agricole gained 0.7 percent and Societe Generale climbed 1.2 percent.

