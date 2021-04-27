CAC 40 Subdued In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday as a recent surge in Covid cases plaguing India, Japan and Brazil dented hopes for a swift global economic recovery.

Meanwhile, with the Bank of Japan leaving its main policy levers unchanged, as widely expected, market participants now await the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting later today for directional cues.

Earlier today, Sweden's central bank retained its key interest rate and the asset purchase program to support economic recovery and subdued inflation.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 6 points at 6,269 after gaining 0.3 percent the previous day.

Lagardère shares rose 0.6 percent. The media and publishing firm reported a 29.8 percent drop in first-quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis.

Energy-management group Schneider Electric gained 0.9 percent after lifting its full-year profit target.

