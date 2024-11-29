News & Insights

CAC 40 Subdued On Budget Worries

November 29, 2024

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded lower on Friday, a day after the country's borrowing costs rose above those of Greece for the first time amid ongoing issues in politics and a weakening economy.

Meanwhile, preliminary data showed France's harmonized inflation rate rose 1.7 percent in November from 1.6 percent in October -matching expectations and remaining well below the European Central Bank's 2 percent target. Euro zone inflation data is due later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,168 after adding half a percent the previous day.

Automaker Renault was moving lower on concerns that Donald Trump's tariffs may destabilize the auto industry supply chains and raise costs.

China-related LVMH and Hermes were seeing modest losses despite growing expectations for new stimulus ahead of a key policy meeting in China next month.

