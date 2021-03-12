CAC 40 Subdued As Yields Surge

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday after the 10-year Treasury yield briefly topped 1.6 percent, reviving demand for the greenback and stoking inflation concerns.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields crept back above 1.6 percent and were on track for a seventh straight weekly gain.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,029 after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Drug major Sanofi slid half a percent after announcing the launch of human trials of its second Covid-19 vaccine.

EssilorLuxottica rose over 1 percent. The ophthalmic company reported a rise in second-half net profit and said it is starting 2021 with confidence in its ability to outperform the eyecare and eyewear industry.

Automaker Renault shed half a percent after selling its entire 1.54 percent stake in German rival Daimler.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.