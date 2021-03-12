Markets

CAC 40 Subdued As Yields Surge

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday after the 10-year Treasury yield briefly topped 1.6 percent, reviving demand for the greenback and stoking inflation concerns.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields crept back above 1.6 percent and were on track for a seventh straight weekly gain.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 6,029 after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Drug major Sanofi slid half a percent after announcing the launch of human trials of its second Covid-19 vaccine.

EssilorLuxottica rose over 1 percent. The ophthalmic company reported a rise in second-half net profit and said it is starting 2021 with confidence in its ability to outperform the eyecare and eyewear industry.

Automaker Renault shed half a percent after selling its entire 1.54 percent stake in German rival Daimler.

