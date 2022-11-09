Markets

CAC 40 Subdued As US Midterm Election Results Roll In

November 09, 2022 — 04:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, which will determine control of the House and Senate.

A split government is viewed as a more favorable outcome for financial markets.

The dollar edged higher ahead of the U.S. consumer price inflation report due on Thursday, which might suggest the path for interest rates ahead.

Economists expect a modest slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth, which could add to optimism about a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes.

The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent to 6.434 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday.

