News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Subdued As Investors Look To ECB

September 12, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded slightly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of U.S. data along with the ECB policy meeting this week for directional cues.

U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday could shed light on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

The European Central Bank is expected to hike all three policy rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, citing a weaker growth outlook and no clear evidence of a peak in core inflation. Few economists, however, predict it will be a close call.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,271 after adding half a percent on Monday.

Vallourec S.A. shares fell about 1 percent. The manufacturing company focused on geothermal industry reaffirmed its EBITDA outlook for full year 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.