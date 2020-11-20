Markets

CAC 40 Stuck In Narrow Range

RTTNews.com
(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly lower in choppy trade on Friday after U.S. coronavirus infections topped 170,000 for the second time, deaths crossed 250,000 and hospitalizations set a new record for the ninth day in a row.

Citing an exponential growth in Covid-19 cases, federal public officials have urged people to stay at home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.

Traders also remained focused on the latest developments concerning a public spat between the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve over emergency lending facilities and the resumption of U.S. fiscal aid talks.

The U.S. Treasury has decided not to extend several emergency lending facilities set up by the Federal Reserve at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting criticism from the central bank.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower in choppy trade after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

