CAC 40 Struggles For Direction In Lackluster Trade

November 06, 2023 — 04:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction on Monday after posting strong gains last week on expectations the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, business activity across France's service sector fell at a strong pace at the start of the fourth quarter, latest HCOB PMI data showed.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,043 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.

Banks traded mostly higher, with BNP Paribas and Societe Generale rising about half a percent each.

The dollar slipped to extend last week's sell-off as investors await speeches from a slew of Federal Reserve officials due this week. Chinese trade and inflation data due this week are expected to provide more cues on commodity demand in the country.

