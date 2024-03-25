CAC 40 Struggles For Direction In Early Trade

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction on Monday after a busy week of central bank meetings in Asia, Europe and the United States.

A cautious undertone prevailed as the trade war between the U.S. and China escalated and Federal Reserve Altanta head Bostic trimmed his FOMC forecast to just one rate cut this year.

Traders also awaited cues from U.S. and European inflation data this week, with the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index likely to show a 0.3 percent rise in February, keeping the annual pace at 2.8 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 8,146 after losing 0.3 percent on Friday.

Pernod Ricard, Saint Gobain and Societe Generale all were down around 1 percent while Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, rose 1.3 percent after signing a pact with Skyguide to progress open architectures for ATM systems.

