CAC 40 Struggles For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in lacklustre trade on Friday in the absence of Wall Street cues.

The euro strengthened and regional bond yields edged higher after Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said the European Central Bank must resist any temptation to cut interest rates early.

Nagel also said he was "skeptical" about the risk of a 'hard landing' for the euro zone economy caused by the monetary policy squeeze.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,276 after closing up 0.2 percent the previous day.

Forvia rose 1.4 percent after Barclays upgraded shares of the automotive parts maker to "overweight".

China-related LVMH, Hermes and Kering were moving lower after Chinese wealth manager Zhongzhi Enterprise Group told investors it is heavily insolvent with up to $64 billion in liabilities.

