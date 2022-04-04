Markets

CAC 40 Struggles For Direction In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction on Monday ahead of the country's first-round presidential elections.

While Emmanuel Macron enjoys a substantial poll lead, veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen is closing the gap for the crucial April 24 runoff.

Geopolitical tensions continue to remain on investors' radar, with the EU discussing a new round of sanctions on Russia in response to multiple reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians in Ukrainian towns.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent at 6,693, reversing an early slide. The index dropped 0.4 percent on Friday.

In economic releases, Eurozone's investor sentiment deteriorated in April amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed. The corresponding index plunged to -18 from -7 in March.

