News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Struggles For Direction As Growth Worries Weigh

October 03, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors continued to fret about inflation, rising interest rates and the health of the global economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,070 after falling 0.9 percent the previous day.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were flat to slightly higher.

Vantiva, a provider of creative services and technology products for the communication, media and entertainment industries, soared 24 percent after it has entered into a call option agreement with CommScope Holding Co. (COMM), to acquire CommScope's Home Networks division.

Drug maker Sanofi rose half a percent after it has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, for the development of Janssen's extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli vaccine candidate (ExPEC9V).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.