CAC 40 Struggles For Direction Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

February 28, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of key U.S. and Eurozone inflation readings along with Chinese PMI data due this week for directional cues.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,949 after edging up 0.2 percent the previous day.

Media conglomerate Lagardere tumbled 3.6 percent after saying it had received an offer from luxury goods group LVMH to buy Paris Match magazine. LVMH shares were marginally lower.

Retailer Casino Group slumped more than 8 percent after losses deepened in 2023.

Worldline plummeted 10 percent as the payment firm reported a full-year loss on a 1.15-billion-euro "goodwill impairment" linked to its merchant services activities.

Nicox lost 3 percent. The ophthalmology company said it has appointed the highly experienced biotech executive Gavin Spencer as its Chief Executive Officer.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
