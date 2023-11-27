CAC 40 Struggles For Direction Ahead Of Key Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. European and Chinese PMIs, euro-zone inflation data and U.S. personal consumption numbers this week for additional clues on the growth and rate outlook.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,298 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.

Valneva jumped more than 4 percent. The drug maker said the European Medicines Agency has accepted its application for chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553.

Likewise, Sanofi rose 1.3 percent after announcing positive results of Dupixent (dupilumab) Phase 3 trial in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.

Among the prominent decliners, airports management firm ADP SA tumbled 3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.