CAC 40 Struggles For Direction

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as rising U.S.-China political tensions and the deadlock in the negotiations for a Covid-19 stimulus package in the United States dented investors' risk appetite.

As tensions between Washington and Beijing escalate, the Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies in a bid to limit the company's access to electronic components.

"We don't want their equipment in the United States because they spy on us," President Donald Trump said in an interview on "Fox and Friends."

Investors also looked ahead to the release minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for any clues to policy changes at the Fed's next meeting in September.

The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 2 points at 4,973 in lackluster trade after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.