News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Struggles For Direction As Inflation Accelerates

May 31, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction on Friday after data showed consumer prices in the country rose at a faster rate this month due to higher energy prices.

Consumer prices rose an average 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, according to EU-harmonized figures set out by national statistics agency Insee.

Eurozone and U.S. inflation readings are awaited later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,983 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.

Sanofi shares dropped half a percent. The French drug major and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA has requested additional analyses on the efficacy of Dupixent as an add-on treatment in certain patients 'smoker's lung'.

Automaker Renault declined 1.4 percent after it announced a joint venture with Chinese partner Geely for hybrid combustion engines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.