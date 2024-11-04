CAC 40 Struggles For Direction

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction on Monday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision on Thursday.

A flurry of new polls show that Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump remain poised for a photo finish in this week's presidential election.

Markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 bps amid economic contradictions, following a supersize 50 basis point move in September.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,413 after rising 0.8 percent on Friday.

Schneider Electric fell about 1 percent after the industrials giant ousted CEO Peter Herweck with immediate effect, citing issues with his execution of the company's strategy.

