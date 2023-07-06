CAC 40 Slumps As Investors Await US Jobs Data For Fed Rate Clues

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes showed policymakers anticipate two more interest- rate hikes in 2023 to bring inflation back down.

Concerns about China's economic recovery and rising tensions between the U.S. and China also sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 121 points, or 1.7 percent, at 7,190 after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

The dollar held slightly higher alongside Treasury yields ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due on Friday.

In corporate news, aircraft maker Airbus fell over 1 percent.

Reuters reported, citing industry sources that its deliveries increased by 6 percent in the first half of the year and the company is targeting 720 deliveries for the year.

