CAC 40 Slips Into Red Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings

July 29, 2024 — 05:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as investors awaited the release of mega-cap U.S. tech earnings and central bank policy meetings in the United States, Japan and U.K. this week for directional cues.

Signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East also kept investors nervous.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,489 after rising 1.2 percent on Friday.

Stabilus shares surged 4.4 percent. The supplier of motion control solutions confirmed its FY24 outlook after third-quarter profit rose to 24.3 million euros from 21.7 million euros last year.

China-linked shares traded lower ahead of Chinese factory activity data due this week.

Hermes International tumbled more than 3 percent, LVMH fell 1.1 percent and Kering dipped half a percent.

