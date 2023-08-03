CAC 40 Slips On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session on concerns about America's ability to govern itself.

Meanwhile, a survey showed today that France's services sector contracted more than initially estimated in July, spurring fresh concerns about growth.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 76 points, or 1 percent, at 7,236 after closing 1.3 percent lower on Wednesday.

Societe Generale shares jumped nearly 2 percent after the lender returned to profit in the second quarter of this year and announced the launch of the 2022 share buyback program, for around 440 million euros.

Axa dropped 1.4 percent. The insurer reported that its first-half net income edged down to 3.833 billion euros from last year's 3.852 billion euros.

