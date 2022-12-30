Markets

CAC 40 Slips On Growth Concerns

December 30, 2022 — 04:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower in thin holiday trading on Friday after the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern over new surge in COVID-19 cases in China.

As infections surge in China, several countries including the United States, Italy and Japan, have announced plans to impose new testing rules on Chinese visitors.

Meanwhile, China has said criticism of its COVID statistics is groundless, and downplayed the risk of new variants, saying it expects mutations to be more infectious but less severe.

The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 40 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6.533 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.

Luxury firms such as LVMH, Kering and Hermes International fell around 1 percent each on concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in China would weigh on global growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.