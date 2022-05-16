CAC 40 Slips On China Slowdown Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks retreated on Monday after China released shockingly weak industrial output and retail sales data, showing the gloomy impact of the country's "zero-COVID" policy.

The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,350 after rising 2.5 percent on Friday.

Renault edged up slightly after the carmaker sold its Russian assets to the Russian government.

Drug major Sanofi fell nearly 2 percent. The company has been ordered to compensate a family whose child suffered from a form of autism caused by its epilepsy drug Valproate.

Ophthalmology company Nicox SA gained about 1 percent after it announced a new governance structure.

Retail group Casino soared 5.2 percent on news it plans to sell its renewable energy unit.

