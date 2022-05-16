Markets

CAC 40 Slips On China Slowdown Worries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks retreated on Monday after China released shockingly weak industrial output and retail sales data, showing the gloomy impact of the country's "zero-COVID" policy.

The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,350 after rising 2.5 percent on Friday.

Renault edged up slightly after the carmaker sold its Russian assets to the Russian government.

Drug major Sanofi fell nearly 2 percent. The company has been ordered to compensate a family whose child suffered from a form of autism caused by its epilepsy drug Valproate.

Ophthalmology company Nicox SA gained about 1 percent after it announced a new governance structure.

Retail group Casino soared 5.2 percent on news it plans to sell its renewable energy unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular