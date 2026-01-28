Markets

CAC 40 Slips Nearly 1%; LVMH Tumbles 7% On Weak Outlook

January 28, 2026 — 06:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - The French equity index CAC 40 tumbled on Wednesday with stocks from across several sectors going down on selling pressure as investors assessed the recent developments on the trade front, and awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day.

The CAC 40 was down 75.66 points or 0.9!% at 8,077.66 a few minutes past noon.

LVMH fell nearly 7%, weighed down by weaker margins and the company's cautious outlook for the current year, after posting a 4.6% drop in revenue and a 9% decline in profit in 2025.

Capgemini slid 3.4% and Kering lost nearly 3%, while Sanofi declined 1.9%.

Hermes International, Safran, Accor, Societe Generale and Orange lost 1 to 1.4%, while Publicis Groupe and Bouygues slipped nearly 1%.

Eurofins Scientific, L'Oreal, Saint Gobain, Stellantis, Airbus, EssilorLuxottica, Renault, Eiffage and Danone slid 0.5 to 0.9%.

STMicroElectronics climbed nearly 4% with investors looking ahead to major U.S. tech earnings.

TotalEnergies and Schneider Electric gained 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Carrefour, Pernod Ricard and Legrand posted modest gains.

