CAC 40 Slips Into Red On China COVID Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday, as investors avoided making big bets ahead of key U.S. inflation data as well as a trio of central bank meetings due this week.

Meanwhile, the relaxation of strict curbs has sparked concerns about a new wave of infections in China.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 29 points, or half a percent, to 6,646 after gaining half a percent on Friday.

China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH and Hermes International were moving lower after a top government health adviser warned that the epidemic in China is spreading rapidly and that it will be difficult to completely cut off the transmission chain.

Sanofi SA shares fell 1.3 percent after the drug maker said it was no longer in discussions to buy Horizon Therapeutics.

