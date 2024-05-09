News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slips Into Red In Cautious Trade

May 09, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Thursday as uncertainty over Fed rate cuts deepened and Israel forces pushed ahead with attacks on Rafah.

Traders also awaited the outcome of a Bank of England policy meeting later in the day for further direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,119 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were seeing modest gains while automaker Renault advanced 1.5 percent.

China-related luxury goods makers traded lower despite positive April trade data from the country.

Chinese imports surged past estimates while exports rose in line with expectations, data released earlier today showed.

LVMH, Kering and Hermes all were down around 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.