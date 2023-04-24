News & Insights

CAC 40 Slips Into Red In Cautious Trade

April 24, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as investors awaited earnings from big tech companies including Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta this week for directional cues.

Traders also await a reading on U.S. first-quarter GDP for further clues on the health of the world's largest economy.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,557 after closing half a percent higher on Friday.

Media group Vivendi fell 1.4 percent after it entered into a put option agreement with International Media Invest for the sale of publishing business Editis.

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA was marginally higher. The French retail group, Groupement Les Mousquetaires and TERACT are in talks to extend their deals for a new entity to be formed between Casino and TERACT.

