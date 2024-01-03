News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slips Into Red As Investors Await FOMC Minutes

January 03, 2024 — 04:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded lower on Wednesday as Fed rate cut optimism faded and bond yields rebounded ahead of key U.S. economic data and the release of FOMC minutes that could provide further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path.

Eurozone bond yields edged higher ahead of German inflation data due Thursday that could provide further clues about the European Central Bank's monetary path going forward.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,501 after declining around 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Atos, a multinational information technology service and consulting company, rallied 2.2 percent after an announcement that it will open due diligence talks with Airbus for a potential sale of its entire big data & security or BDS unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.