CAC 40 Slips Into Red After Positive Start

(RTTNews) - French stocks reversed early gains to slip into negative territory on Monday amid fears that too hasty a return to normal could spark a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The French government began relaxing the restrictions on public movement, businesses and schools imposed eight weeks ago, but authorities are anxious to keep social mingling to a minimum for the moment.

According to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, the process of lifting quarantine measures will take many weeks in France.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 26 points, or 0.56 percent, at 4,523 after gaining 1.1 percent on Friday.

Danone shares rose half a percent. Media reports suggest that the U.K.'s antitrust authority is considering whether the French food giant's proposed acquisition of Harrogate Water Brands Ltd., could result in reduced competition in any markets in the U.K.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has set a deadline of July 6 for reaching its phase 1 decision.

