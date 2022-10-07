CAC 40 Slips In Lackluster Trade Ahead Of US Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday, a day after minutes from the European Central Bank's last meeting highlighted worries about exceptionally high levels of inflation and the need for aggressive policy tightening to bring it under control.

All eyes now turn to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day, with economists expecting employment to jump by 250,000 jobs in September after an increase of 315,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,92 after falling 0.8 percent the previous day.

Automaker Renault surged 4 percent to top the gainers list while top banks traded on a mixed note.

