Markets

CAC 40 Slips In Lackluster Trade Ahead Of US Jobs Report

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday, a day after minutes from the European Central Bank's last meeting highlighted worries about exceptionally high levels of inflation and the need for aggressive policy tightening to bring it under control.

All eyes now turn to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day, with economists expecting employment to jump by 250,000 jobs in September after an increase of 315,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,92 after falling 0.8 percent the previous day.

Automaker Renault surged 4 percent to top the gainers list while top banks traded on a mixed note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular