CAC 40 Slips In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower on Thursday, with Covid-19 worries and the prospect of higher interest rates weighing on sentiment.

France's daily reported new coronavirus cases broke a new record on Tuesday with an average of over 300,000 a day in the past week, with the headline figure approaching half a million.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference Tuesday that the Omicron surge around the world resulted in 18 million reported cases last week, demonstrating that the Covid-19 pandemic is "nowhere near over."

The benchmark CAC 40 dipped 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,152 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.

Railway company Getlink was slightly lower after its 2021 revenue dropped 6 percent at a constant exchange rate compared to 2020.

Train maker Alstom was down about half a percent after backing its mid-term objectives.

