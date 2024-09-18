CAC 40 Slips As Fed Readies Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - French stocks were a tad lower on Wednesday after strong U.S. retail sales data released overnight dampened expectations of large rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The release of euro area final inflation numbers as well as the much-anticipated Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates may influence trading sentiment as the day progresses.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,472 after closing half a percent higher the previous day.

In corporate news, Airbus SE shares were marginally higher. The plane maker announced that the Indonesian Air Force has placed an order for four Airbus H145 helicopters as part of training modernization program.

Video games group Ubisoft Entertainment jumped 5 percent after BMO Capital Markets raised its rating on the stock to "outperform".

