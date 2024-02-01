CAC 40 Slips As Business Activity Falls Again

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Thursday, with disappointing earnings results and weak business acidity data sentiment.

The HCOB France flash November composite PMI - which comprises both the services and manufacturing sectors - dropped to 44.5 points from 44.6 in October.

Euro zone inflation data for January and the Bank of England's interest-rate decision will be in the spotlight later today.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 47 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,609 after ending 0.3 percent lower the previous day.

Sanofi fell more than 2 percent after posting fourth-quarter earnings below estimates.

Also, the healthcare firm announced that François-Xavier Roger will take over as Chief Financial Officer and join its Executive Committee starting April 1, 2024.

BNP Paribas plunged 8.5 percent. The lender reported pre-tax income of 1.476 billion euros for the fourth quarter, lower than 2.790 billion euros a year ago.

