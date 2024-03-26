News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slips Amid Geopolitical Tensions

March 26, 2024 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks were subdued on Tuesday amid much uncertainty about the rate outlook in Europe and the United States.

Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus after Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged for the first time that "radical Islamists" were responsible for last week's attack on a concert hall outside Moscow and that Ukraine was also somehow involved.

"We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries", Putin said in a televised meeting.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,140 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.