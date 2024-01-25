CAC-40 Slips Ahead Of ECB Decision

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 slipped, tracking European peers that erased recent gains amidst anxiety ahead of the monetary policy review by the ECB.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,427.41, slipping 0.38 percent from the previous close of 7,455.64. The day's trading has been between 7,460.52 and 7,422.32.

Only 11 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in positive territory.

Publicis Groupe topped with gains of 2.2 percent. Alstom added 0.9 percent, Carrefour, Edenred and Airbus have all gained more than half a percent.

Teleperformance is the greatest laggard with a decline of 4.7 percent.

STMicroelectronics plunged 2.8 percent. Stellantis, Sanofi, Renault, Kering and Danone are the other scrips that have slipped more than a percent.

The Dollar Index has edged down 0.02 percent to 103.21, versus 103.24 a day earlier. The EUR/USD has edged up 0.06 percent to 1.0890.

Uncertainty surrounding the ECB's interest rate trajectory lifted bond yields on Thursday. Yields on France's ten-year bonds have hardened 0.39 percent to 2.859%. The yield was at 2.848 percent a day earlier.

Data released earlier in the day by INSEE had showed the manufacturing climate indicator for France unchanged at 99 in January versus market expectation of 100. On the jobs front, the Initial Jobless Claims in France stood at -1.40 thousand in December versus 5.20 thousand in November.

