CAC 40 Up Slightly At Noon; STMicroelectronics, Societe Generale Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - Despite concerns about the ongoing conflict between Iran and the U.S. the French market was up slightly Thursday morning with investors picking up some stocks at reduced levels following previous session's decline.

The market is up amid renewed optimism about artificial intelligence, and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the flare-up in Middle East tensions will end very quickly.

The U.S. military reportedly attacked Iranian targets for a second straight day and President Donald Trump said the flare-up will end very quickly. U.S. airstrikes hit about 90 targets across Iran as Tehran targeted Gulf states.

Oil prices have come off earlier highs but still remain above previous closing levels. Brent crude futures were last seen at $77.65 a barrel, down $0.37 or 0.49%.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 19.50 points or 0.24% at 8,272.16 at noon.

STMicroelectronics moved up nearly 4%. Societe Generale and ArcelorMittal climbed 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

Schneider Electric, Kering, Hermes International and BNP Paribas gained 1.3%-1.8%. Credit Agricole, Eiffage, Unibail Rodamco, Dassault Systemes, Safran, LVMH and Engie moved up 0.4%-1%.

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Ipsen rose more than 1% after the group announced positive Dysport Phase III results for migraine prevention.

Thales drifted down 3.1%. Capgemini and Pernod Ricard shed 2% and 1.7%, respectively. TotalEnergies eased by about 1.3%, and L'Oreal dropped 12%.

Michelin, Orange, Danone, Carrefour, Sanofi, Euronext, Publicis Groupe, Airbus and Saint Gobain lost 0.5%-1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.