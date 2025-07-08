Markets

CAC 40 Slightly Lower In Lackluster Trade

July 08, 2025 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are slightly lower on Tuesday with investors making cautious moves while closely following the developments on the trade front.

The Trump administration has proposed a10% tariff on all EU goods, while offering limited exceptions for certain sectors including aircraft and spirits.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed new tariff rates on partners including Japan and South Korea but left the door open for additional negotiations, saying that the earlier notifications were "not 100 percent firm."

Following the deadline for increased duties being pushed off until at least Aug. 1, there are hopes the major economies would eventually strike some deals.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12.65 points at 7,710.62 a little while ago.

L'Oreal, Renault, Society Generate, Hermes International and Edenred are among the notable losers.

Tele performance, Pernord Ricard and Capgemini are gaining 2.5 to 3%.

In economic news, France's trade deficit widened slightly to €7.8 billion in May 2025, compared to market expectations and a downwardly revised €7.7 billion in April. This marks the largest trade gap since last September, as exports dropped by 0.3% month-over-month to €48.9 billion. Meanwhile, imports fell at a slightly slower pace of 0.2% to €56.7 billion.

