CAC 40 Slightly Higher Ahead Of BoE, Fed Decisions

November 07, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were slightly higher on Thursday ahead of interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day, with both the central banks expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

Investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the policy outlook after Trump's victory.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent at 7,383 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Air France-KLM plunged more than 10 percent after the airline reported a bigger-than-expected decline in its quarterly operating result and warned of higher annual costs.

Utility ENGIE was little changed after reporting a 11 percent fall in its nine-month earnings.

