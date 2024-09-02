News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slides As PMI Data Disappoints

September 02, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks slipped into the red on Monday after a survey showed France's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace since January in August as a result of a sharp fall in output and new orders.

The HCOB France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, dropped to 43.9 from 44.0 in July.

Also, a separate survey revealed that Euro zone manufacturing activity remained mired in contraction in August.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 23 points, or 0.30 percent, at 7,608 after settling marginally lower on Friday.

In corporate news, Atos tumbled 3.5 percent. The IT company revised down its annual revenue guidance to reflect the current business environment in its key markets.

Sanofi added nearly 2 percent. The drug major said it plans to start discussions about filing its oral BTK inhibitor tolebrutinib for multiple sclerosis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.