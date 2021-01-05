Markets

CAC 40 Slides On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell slightly on Tuesday as England and Scotland began new lockdowns to curb coronavirus spread.

Schools have closed to most pupils in England, Scotland and Wales, while Northern Ireland will have an "extended period of remote learning".

British PM Boris Johnson warned the coming weeks would be the "hardest yet".

Elsewhere, Germany is considering extending lockdown measures beyond January 10.

The benchmark CAC 40 index slid 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,579 after gaining 0.7 percent on Monday.

Saint-Gobain shares rose about 1 percent. The company has entered into exclusive negotiations with Building Materials Europe in preparation for the sale of Saint-Gobain Building Distribution the Netherlands.

The transaction is anticipated to be finalized by the end of the year 2021.

