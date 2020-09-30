CAC 40 Slides On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell slightly on Wednesday, with rising coronavirus cases in Europe, concerns over stalled U.S. stimulus talks and election -related uncertainty weighing on sentiment.

The first debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday, raising concerns over heightened political risk ahead of November's presidential election.

Meanwhile, French health authorities on Tuesday reported 8,051 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up sharply from Monday's 4,070 despite the government ramping up measures aimed at containing the resurgence of the virus.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,815 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday.

Suez shares surged 6.6 percent after Veolia Environnement SA raised its offer for the majority of Engie SA's stake in the waste-management company. Veolia shares rose about 2 percent.

