CAC 40 Slides On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday as investors fretted over a worsening second wave of coronavirus cases in the region.

Spain is currently battling a resurgent second wave of Covid-19 although the mortality levels are far lower than they were in spring.

Madrid is the region with the worst outbreak, accounting for a third of the national figure for both infections and deaths.

"The reality of the epidemic in the community of Madrid is getting worse and we need to make greater efforts," senior official Ignacio Aguado said.

The benchmark CAC 40 index dropped half a percent to 5,014 after declining 0.7 percent on Thursday.

France KLM fell over 2 percent after the World Health Organization warned that weekly coronavirus case numbers are rising in Europe at a higher rate than during the pandemic's peak in March.

Euronext NV shares surged 4.7 percent. The London Stock Exchange Group said it has entered talks with the exchange group for the sale of Italy's Borsa Italiana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.