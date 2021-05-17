CAC 40 Slides On Virus Woes

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday amid concerns that a spike in the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading from India to other parts of Asia.

Taiwan, which has had enviable success in containing COVID-19, imposed strict social curbs to stem its worst virus outbreak.

Traders also keep an eye on the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, due this week, for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.

The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,377 after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Saint-Gobain fell about 1 percent after the building materials group agreed to buy Romanian group Duraziv, specialized in the production of adhesives and other construction chemicals solutions.

Sanofi shares edged up slightly. The pharmaceuticals giant and Britain's GSK have reported "strong immune responses" in early tests of their COVID-19 vaccine.

