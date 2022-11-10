Markets

CAC 40 Slides On Risk Aversion

November 10, 2022 — 04:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Thursday, as U.S. political uncertainty, China's COVID-woes and the turmoil in crypto currency markets spurred risk aversion. Investors also awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the day that is expected to show some moderation in price growth.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,417 after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.

Crédit Agricole shares fell 4.4 percent. The lender reported lower-than-expected revenue in the third quarter, hit by weaker trading income and withdrawals at asset manager Amundi.

Peers BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were flat to slightly higher.

The dollar edged lower in European trade, while Euro zone bond yields struggled for direction ahead of the U.S. inflation report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.