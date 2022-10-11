Markets

CAC 40 Slides On Recession Worries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell notably on Tuesday as concerns grew that aggressive monetary tightening and geopolitical risks could tip the global economy into a recession.

The dollar edged higher on safe-haven demand, as Russia intensified its attacks against Ukraine and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said the central bank has no intentions of a dovish pivot in the near-term, and the actual policy path will be data dependent

Elsewhere, China vowed to stick to its zero-COVID policy as infections ticked up ahead of 20th Party Congress.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 52 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,788 after losing half a percent in the previous session.

Sanofi shares rose about 1 percent. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the French drug maker have presented late-breaking positive results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the investigational use of Dupixent (dupilumab) in children aged 1 to 11 years with active eosinophilic esophagitis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular