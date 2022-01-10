CAC 40 Slides On Rate Hike Worries

Markets

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Monday as the Omicron Covid-19 variant continued to spread rapidly around the world and traders pondered the possibility of the U.S. Federal Reserve's faster-than-expected tapering and rate hikes.

Traders also waited for U.S. inflation data as well as the Fed chairman's hearing in the Senate this week for additional clues about the U.S. central bank's stance about the rate hikes. Investors are worried that Powell might make hawkish comments about inflation in the hearing.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 35 points, or half a percent, to 7,184 after ending 0.4 percent lower on Friday.

Technology consulting company Atos plunged more than 16 percent. The technology consulting company issued its second profit warning in seven months, citing delays in customer deals and pressured margins at its hardware and software resales unit.

