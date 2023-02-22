CAC 40 Slides On Interest-rate Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell notably on Wednesday as investors fretted about rising geopolitical tensions and higher interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting later today, which could shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.

Meanwhile, market participants ignored official data showing that French business climate improved slightly in February.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 57 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,251 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday.

Danone climbed 2 percent after the world's largest yoghurt maker delivered its fastest sales growth in more than a decade in 2022.

Asian markets followed Wall Street lower earlier in the day while U.S. equity futures were up slightly after Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year last night on the back of gloomy forecasts from retailers Home Depot and Walmart.

