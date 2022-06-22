Markets

CAC 40 Slides On Interest-rate Worries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks lost ground on Wednesday as inflation and interest-rate worries returned to haunt investors.

Risk-off sentiment prevailed ahead of speeches by a couple of European Central Bank policy-makers and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 116 points, or 2 percent, to 5,848 after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

Capgemini fell 1.3 percent while Orange advanced 0.8 percent. The companies confirmed that Bleu, their future joint venture that will provide trusted cloud ("Cloud de Confiance"2) services to address the needs of specific French organizations, is expected to start supporting clients in preparing for their migration by the end of 2022.

Banking group Crédit Agricole SA declined 1.6 percent after unveiling a new strategic roadmap. The lender said it targets one million extra retail banking customers by 2025 and a net profit of more than 6 billion euros ($6.30 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular